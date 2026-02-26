CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Governor Gurmit Singh to discuss development. He launched projects worth Rs 41.21 crore in Tehri Garhwal and attended a Bhoomi Pujan for a PHC upgrade. The state also received a Rs 350 crore incentive for good fiscal management.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan on Thursday. During the meeting, the two leaders held discussions on various developmental projects in the state as well as other contemporary issues.

Development Projects Launched in Tehri

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister attended the inauguration and foundation-laying programme for several development projects, along with the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the upgradation of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tehri Garhwal. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 41.21 crore in Ghansali, Tehri district. The projects include three inaugurated works worth Rs 13.43 crore and five new projects valued at Rs 27.78 crore. During the ceremony, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation for upgrading the Primary Health Centre, Pilkhi, into a Community Health Centre. He honoured Krishna Gairola and his family for donating land for the hospital.

State Receives Incentive for Financial Management

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand was sanctioned an incentive amount of Rs 350 crore under Part IX of the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment (SASCI), titled "Incentives to States for Efficiency in Financial Management." According to an official statement, on this significant achievement, CM Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India.

The Chief Minister said, "This approval reflects the state government's strong financial management practices, transparency, and fiscal discipline." As per the statement, CM Dhami noted that Uttarakhand has made notable progress in increasing tax collection, controlling expenditure, strengthening digital payment systems and improving budget management.

He also highlighted that the state had earlier received incentive funds from the central government for implementing transparent policies in the mining sector, introducing e-tendering and online monitoring systems, and carrying out reforms in the transport department. This demonstrates that Uttarakhand is consistently adopting a reform-based governance model and building a strong national identity. (ANI)