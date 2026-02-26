IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu revealed Telangana's structured roadmap to become a global logistics hub by 2047. The plan focuses on infrastructure, digital integration, and policy to support a USD 3-trillion state economy.

Telangana is working with a structured roadmap to emerge as one of India's leading logistics hubs and position itself as a global logistics destination by 2047, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the Transport Logistic India 2026 conference organised by Messe Munchen India at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the Minister outlined the State government's strategy to build a future-ready logistics ecosystem through infrastructure expansion, digital integration, policy support, sustainability initiatives and skill development, according to a release.

Telangana Rising 2047: Economic and Logistics Vision

Sridhar Babu said the logistics sector would play a key role in the State's long-term development vision under the Telangana Rising 2047 framework, which targets increasing Telangana's contribution to India's GDP from about 5 per cent at present to 10 per cent by 2047 while supporting the goal of building a USD 3-trillion State economy.

Referring to global shifts in the sector, he highlighted supply-chain realignment, AI-enabled logistics and sustainability as major trends shaping the industry, adding that Telangana is leveraging its geographic location to strengthen its logistics competitiveness, according to a release.

Strengthening the Logistics Ecosystem

The Minister said infrastructure projects such as the Regional Ring Road, Metro Rail Phase-II, proposed airports, development of a dry port, implementation of Telangana Logistics Policy 2.0 and creation of dedicated logistics parks would strengthen the State's logistics ecosystem.

Focus on Skill Development

He said the government is working with Young India Skills University and industry partners to build a skilled workforce aligned with emerging logistics requirements, according to a release.

Invitation to Investors

Inviting industry participation, Sridhar Babu called for investment in multi-modal logistics, rail-linked infrastructure, air cargo, cold chain, Grade-A warehousing, automation, digital logistics platforms and green mobility. The State government would support investors through faster approvals, transparent policies and an industry-friendly regulatory framework, he added. (ANI)