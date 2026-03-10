Prayagraj will enjoy plenty of sunshine through most of the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 33°C, while the minimum will settle near 19°C. The real feel may touch 35°C, bringing a warm afternoon despite clearer skies.

The state will see rising heat levels with dry weather conditions. People are advised to stay hydrated, avoid long exposure to direct sunlight, and take precautions in cities facing hazardous or very unhealthy air quality.