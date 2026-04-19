According to the weather department, there is very little chance of relief in Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. The temperature will continue to rise due to clear skies and strong sun. In many cities, the mercury could hover around 44°C or even go higher. The heatwave situation in areas like Prayagraj could become more severe. If this trend continues, the risk of 'Loo' (hot winds) could increase in other parts of the state in the next few days.