Amid the West Asia crisis, former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal highlights a global leadership vacuum. He urges leaders to advocate for peace, recalling Indira Gandhi's era of collaboration, and calls for pressure on the US, Israel, and Iran to de-escalate.

Global Leadership Vacuum Amid Crisis

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on Thursday highlighted a "huge vacuum in global leadership" amid the West Asia crisis, emphasising the need for leaders to advocate for peace. Speaking with ANI, he noted that the international community currently lacks respected voices capable of exerting the moral and critical pressure necessary to move toward peace, stressing that countries like India, with moral authority, should push for a ceasefire and dialogue.

Sibal recalled a period during the tenure of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, when leaders across continents successfully collaborated on major global initiatives, such as the proposal for global nuclear disarmament. He argued that today's "shifting global order" lacks such a collaborative spirit, leaving regional conflicts to spiral without a credible diplomatic "brake." Sibal highlighted the urgent need for a coalition of world leaders to intervene in the escalating hostilities. He specifically pointed to the necessity of urging the United States and Israel to halt their military actions, while simultaneously calling on Iran to stop further escalation. "You see, at one time, some leaders spanning the various continents were able to get together, like it happened in Indira Gandhi's time, when we had this big proposal for global nuclear disarmament. But today, there are no world leaders who can join hands, respected leaders who can then say, please stop this. Which configuration can we think of, where there can be critical and moral pressure on the United States and Israel to stop this, and Iran also to stop this? There is a huge vacuum in global leadership of those who can raise their voices for peace. It's unfortunate," said Kanwal Sibal.

Escalating Regional Conflict

Sibal's comments follow a series of dramatic military escalations in late February and early March 2026. Tensions peaked after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. On March 4, a US submarine sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka. Today, March 12, 2026, marks the 13th day of the rapidly escalating war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The conflict, which began on February 28 with Operation "Epic Fury," has now transformed into a full-scale regional crisis with global economic repercussions.

Fresh Strikes Near Tehran

In a fresh escalation, a US-Israeli strike targeted an industrial area in Rabat Karim, roughly 27 km southwest of Tehran, early Thursday, according to Al Jazeera, citing Mehr News Agency. Local authorities have been closely monitoring the situation.

Indian Oil Supply Navigates Conflict Zone

Meanwhile, a Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax carrying Saudi crude has reached Mumbai Port, becoming the first India-bound vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-US conflict began.

The tanker had loaded crude from Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and departed on March 3. Maritime tracking data showed the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on March 8 before it temporarily went off tracking systems.

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9. The transponder is a mandatory maritime VHF radio system that automatically broadcasts a ship's identity, position, speed, and course to nearby vessels and shore stations to prevent collisions and improve navigation.

The vessel docked at the Mumbai Port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed at Jawahar Dweep at 6:06 pm. It is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil, which will be supplied to refineries in Mahul, eastern Mumbai. The crude discharge process is expected to take around 36 hours.

