In a major boost to agri-exports, India has sent its first-ever consignment of 25 MT of GI-tagged Joha rice from Assam to the United Kingdom and Italy. The export was facilitated by APEDA, promoting the aromatic indigenous variety globally.

In a major boost to India's agricultural exports, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry facilitated the first export consignment of 25 metric tonnes of GI-tagged Joha rice from Assam to the United Kingdom and Italy on March 12, 2026, in collaboration with the Assam Agriculture Department.

About Joha Rice and its Market Potential

The aromatic indigenous rice variety, which received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017, is gaining recognition in premium global markets for its distinctive fragrance, fine grain texture and rich taste. The Joha rice got the GI tag in 2017. Joha rice, an indigenous aromatic variety from Assam, is highly valued for its distinct fragrance, fine grain texture and rich taste.

With growing interest in traditional and health-promoting grains, Joha rice has started gaining traction in premium domestic and international markets, reflecting its unique blend of heritage, nutrition, and market potential.

Production and Cultivation

Joha Rice is cultivated in about 21,662 hectares with a production of approximately 43,298 metric tonnes (FY 2024-25). The leading districts in Joha rice production are: Nagaon, Baksa, Goalpara, Sibsagar, Majuli, Chirang and Golaghat. This strong production base provides a good opportunity to create a surplus for exports and enhance farmers' income.

Boosting Agri-Exports from the North East

APEDA facilitated the export of 1 Metric Tonne of GI-tagged Joha Rice to Vietnam, and subsequently 2 Metric Tonnes were exported to five Middle Eastern countries -- Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. This milestone first shipment of Joha rice to the UK and Italy, not only demonstrates our capability to meet international quality standards but also enhances the visibility of Joha rice in other markets. APEDA remains committed to promoting the agri products from the North Eastern Region of India through the development, ensuring better price realization which will directly benefit the farmers.

Facilitating the Milestone Shipment

The shipment was flagged off by Hon'ble Agriculture Minister Government of Assam Atul Bora, in the presence of Agriculture Production Commissioner Government of Assam Aruna Rajoria( IAS), virendra Mittal (IAS), State Project Director, ARIAS Society, Director of Agriculture, Government of Assam Dr Uday Praveen ( IAS), Saurabh Srivastava (APEDA), officials from Plant Quarantine, Agriculture Department and APEDA regional office Guwahatietc.

An APEDA-registered exporter, M/s Safe Agritrade Pvt Ltd, Kolkata, primarily engaged in the export of rice and spice, is undertaking the first-ever export of GI-tagged Joha Rice from Assam to the UK and Italy. Approximately 25 MT of Joha rice will be exported from Assam. The consignment is processed and packed at Pratik Agro Food Processing, Guwahati, Assam.

The initiative aligned with APEDA's strategy for promoting GI-tagged products, enabling direct market linkages between producer groups and buyers, thus expanding agri exports from India. (ANI)