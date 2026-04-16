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UP Weather LATEST Update: Lucknow to Prayagraj Record Scorching Heat as Temperatures Cross 42°C
Uttar Pradesh faces intense heat on April 16 as temperatures cross 42°C from Lucknow to Prayagraj. Clear skies, strong sunlight, and dry conditions dominate with no rain expected.
The weather forecast for April 16, 2026, shows a completely clear sky across Uttar Pradesh. This means cities from Lucknow to Prayagraj won't see any clouds or rain. Strong sunlight will dominate the day, making the heat feel even more intense. Prepare for a dry and very hot day ahead.
Agra and Prayagraj are set to be the hottest cities today, with the mercury hitting 41°C to 42°C. Lucknow and Kanpur will be slightly better at around 39°C. Noida will be the coolest of the lot, but even there, 37°C will make everyone sweat. With minimum temperatures between 21°C and 24°C, even the nights won't offer much relief.
The summer heat in Uttar Pradesh is now building up to its peak. The IMD predicts temperatures will climb by another 1-2°C in the next few days. Cities like Prayagraj and Agra might even touch 43°C. This means we can expect serious heatwave-like conditions during the day, making it tough to step outside. The next 3-4 days are going to be even hotter.
It's super important to be careful in this extreme heat. Try to stay indoors between 12 PM and 3 PM. Wear light, loose-fitting clothes and drink plenty of water and other fluids. You need to take special care of children and the elderly. If you must go out, use sunscreen and an umbrella. Staying hydrated is the best way to avoid dehydration as the temperature keeps rising.
According to the weather department, there's no chance of rain or thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh anytime soon. This clearly means there's no relief from the heat on the horizon. Over the next 4-5 days, the temperature will slowly increase, possibly reaching 42-43°C in several cities. The second half of April is going to be extremely hot, and people might have to deal with full-blown heatwave conditions.
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