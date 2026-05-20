Delhi witnessed its hottest day of the year on Tuesday as the Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1°C, nearly 5 degrees above normal. Several parts of the capital experienced even harsher conditions, with Ridge touching 46.5°C and Ayanagar recording 45.5°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for the next six days, warning residents about continued heatwave-like conditions. Weather experts say the lack of western disturbances and hot, dry winds from Rajasthan and northwest India are driving the temperature spike.