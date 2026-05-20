Large flocks of migratory flamingos have arrived in the coastal wetlands of Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, creating a vibrant spectacle. While the region provides an ideal feeding ground, conservationists have raised serious concerns about threats from industrialisation and pollution, calling for urgent protective measures.

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20 (ANI): A large number of migratory flamingos have been spotted in the salt pan regions and coastal wetlands along the East Coast Road (ECR) in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, transforming the brackish water bodies into a vibrant visual spectacle for nature enthusiasts.

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The long-distance migratory birds arrive across the coastal belts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts in search of food and safe wintering habitats. The algae-rich environment and abundance of microorganisms found in these unique coastal wetlands provide an ideal feeding ground for the flocks.

Expert Explains Ideal Feeding Ground

Speaking to ANI regarding the ecological phenomenon, M. Mathivanan, Senior Research Associate and Coordinator at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), Tirunelveli, detailed how the birds thrive in this specific habitat. "The eastern coastal regions continue to serve as a highly suitable environment for the survival and feeding of these birds. Their distinctive pink colouration becomes more vibrant through their diet of algae and microorganisms found in the water bodies. Their specially adapted beaks also help them efficiently filter and consume food from the wetlands," Mathivanan explained.

Threats to Survival and a Call for Conservation

However, the conservationist raised serious concerns regarding the rising ecological threats that endanger these avian visitors. Mathivanan pointed out that rapid industrialisation along the coastline, human-generated waste, and the frequent use of loud firecrackers during festivals, family celebrations, and local events pose severe threats to the birds' survival.

Emphasising the urgent need for a collaborative conservation approach, Mathivanan stated, "There is an immediate requirement to precisely identify the specific locations visited by these migratory birds and actively create protected natural habitats. Both the government and the communities living along the coastal areas must work hand-in-hand to ensure a safe, pollution-free, and supportive environment for these species."

The annual arrival of these flamingos underscores the high ecological significance of Thoothukudi's eastern coastal belt, sparking calls from environmentalists for stricter conservation measures to protect the fragile wetland ecosystems. (ANI)