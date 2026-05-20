Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla backs PM Modi's appeal to conserve fuel amid the West Asia crisis. He praised the PM for leading by example and stated India has handled the energy crisis better than many other countries.

Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday batted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel amid the West Asia crisis, while stating that India handled the situation better than other countries.

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In an interview with ANI, Harsh Vardhan Shringla called for citizens to be energy conscious and hailed PM Narendra Modi for downsizing his convoy. He asked the citizens to support the initiative amid the "difficult situation."

A Call for National Effort and Energy Consciousness

Shringla said, "Impact on the common man has been minimal. We have not felt the impact as our counterparts in the other countries have. But what the Prime Minister is saying is that every citizen, every individual, should contribute to the overall effort. This is a good time to be energy conscious, reducing your own offtake of energy by reducing the number of trips taken by car or scooter, reducing the consumption of electricity, refraining from conspicuous consumption and foreign travel. In today's age of climate change, this should have been a novel instinct. But what PM Modi is saying is that the world is facing a crisis, we are facing a difficult situation, let us all put our shoulders behind it and do what is important. He has led by example; his own carcade has been reduced significantly. A lot of travel has been curtailed."

Leading by Example

He said that several parliamentary committee members cancelled their foreign visit after PM Modi made his 'seven appeals'. "Some groups in Parliament were supposed to go on tours to various places related to the parliamentary committees, but many of these have been cancelled. In keeping with the spirit of the requirement today and as advised by Prime Minister Modi, these are steps that are voluntary; these are steps for the overall national effort. We should be moving from burning fossil fuels, conserving our energy reserves and moving towards renewable energy, which we are doing successfully," the BJP leader added.

India's Handling of Crisis 'Better Than Other Countries'

Although several Opposition leaders criticised PM Modi over the hike in fuel prices, Shringla noted that India stands better off than other countries. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre, followed by an average hike of 90 paise per litre across the country. However, Shringla stated that even the United States witnessed a sharp increase in fuel prices.

"I don't think any country has handled the crisis better than we have. The opposition, instead of constantly trying to find a fault, should be looking at, in comparative terms, the fact that Indians are better than our compatriots anywhere in the world, including the developed world. The United States, which is the largest producer of energy in the world, also had to increase fuel prices. But, we have seen marginal increases in our country," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

PM Modi had urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases for a year. He, along with several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, downsized their convoys in order to conserve fuel as the world faces an energy crisis amid a blockade over the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of the US-Israel-Iran conflict. (ANI)