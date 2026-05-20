A seven-year-old boy died after getting trapped in a lift in Pune's Nimbaj Nagar. The boy, who had gone out to play, was later found by his parents stuck between the lift and the passage. An accidental death case has been registered.

A seven-year-old boy died after allegedly getting trapped inside a lift at a residential building in Pune's Nimbaj Nagar. The incident took place on Monday at an apartment when the child had gone out to play near his residence.

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Father Recounts Horrifying Discovery

Recounting the incident, the boy's father, Shailesh Dhoot, said the family began searching for the child after he failed to reach the playground. "Shivansh, my son, had gone to play in the ground. After some time, when my daughter returned, and I enquired from her about Shivansh, she said that he never came to the playground," Dhoot told ANI.

"At this, my wife and I began to search for him. During the search, my wife noticed the lift was stuck and saw our son lying inside. We broke open the door to find that my son was stuck between the lift and the passage below," he added.

Investigation Underway

According to Dhoot, fire brigade officials and police personnel rushed to the spot after the incident was reported. "Fire Brigade and Police arrived at the scene. My son never used to play in the lift," he said.

Police said an accidental death case has been registered at Sinhgad Road Police Station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Similar Lift Incident in Mumbai

Earlier in February this year, five people were injured after a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of Jay Krupa Tower in Byculla East, Mumbai, allegedly due to a cable failure.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer VN Sangle had then said the incident occurred around 9 pm and emergency teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, ambulance services, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staff, immediately reached the site. The injured persons were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. (ANI)