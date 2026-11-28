Karthigai Deepam is an important Hindu festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu, particularly by devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan. It is observed during the Tamil month of Karthigai, which usually falls in November or December. Lighting lamps is the central part of the festival. The flames are traditionally seen as a symbol of divine light overcoming darkness and ignorance.

At Thiruparankundram, the festival is associated with the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, one of the important shrines dedicated to Lord Murugan (Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva). The temple is located on the lower part of the hill, which is also home to the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah and a mosque near its summit.

For years, the temple's main ceremonial lamp has been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple on the hill. The recent dispute is about whether another lamp should also be lit at a higher point called the Deepathoon.

This distinction is important. The demand was not simply to move the existing lamp from one place to another. The petitions sought permission for an additional ceremonial lamp at the stone pillar, while the traditional lighting at the Deepa Mandapam could continue.