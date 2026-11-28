Devotees celebrated as the Karthigai Deepam was lit at Thiruparankundram Hill, Madurai, following a Supreme Court verdict. The event marked the end of a long legal dispute, with security provided by 400 CRPF personnel during the ceremony.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Devotees turned emotional and celebrations broke out at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on Saturday as the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar following the Supreme Court's verdict, with people bursting firecrackers and celebrating the occasion. The sacred Deepam was lit at the top of the hill under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed joint receivers, retired judges Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban. The lighting ceremony marked the culmination of a prolonged legal battle over the ritual. CRPF Inspector General Vikram said around 400 CRPF personnel had been deployed to ensure security during the ceremony, with local police providing additional support. "Around 400 CRPF personnel have been deployed. Local police are also supporting us on the foothills. So I think more around 600-700 people are there. The retired judges who are the receivers came and did it personally. There is no law and order issue; everything is smooth," Vikram said.

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu state secretary Vinoj P. Selvam also lit a lamp resembling the Thiruparankundram Deepathoon at Purasaiwakkam as celebrations were held over the lighting of the ceremonial Deepam. Speaking to ANI about the occasion, Selvam said the celebrations were not associated with any political party but reflected the sentiments of the Hindu community. "It has nothing to do with the BJP or the cadres. This is the Hindu community. This is beyond community. This is beyond caste. Hindus together have come to celebrate this joyous movement. This is a 120-year legal battle. We've been battling to make sure that the lamp gets lit atop the Deepathoon," he said. He further expressed happiness over the lighting of the lamp after a long gap, saying it was a moment of joy for devotees. "And after a long hiatus, the lamp has been lit again on the Deepathoon. It is joyous for every Hindu. No communal tension has arisen. Everything went on very smoothly. So the TVK government was trying to do some fear-mongering, saying that there'll be a lot of crises. There is no crisis. People are okay," he said.

Referring to the nearby Dargah, Selvam said the religious practices of the Muslim community should be respected, while also seeking the freedom to carry out Hindu religious practices. "As for the Dargah, we respect the rituals and the practices of the Muslim community. Similarly, we should be allowed to carry out our practices. We are the majority of this country. India is a peaceful country only because the majority are Hindus. We need to realise and accept the fact. I think it's the first time temple trustees have been dismantled. It's an embarrassment for the entire state government," he added. The controversy centres on the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the location. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon. (ANI)