The Health Ministry's pavilion at IITF 2026 attracted 1.5 lakh visitors, providing free health screenings, medical consultations, and awareness of digital initiatives like ABHA and eSanjeevani to promote preventive healthcare nationwide.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Health Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 recorded a footfall of around 1.5 lakh visitors at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday, showcasing the government's initiatives in preventive healthcare and healthy living. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the pavilion, themed ‘Yuva Bharat, Swasth Bharat’, offered visitors free health screenings, diagnostic tests, medical consultations and counselling on physical and mental health. The pavilion brought together 39 stalls representing 24 National Health Programmes, programme divisions and participating organisations. It was inaugurated by Dr M. Srinivas, Member, NITI Aayog, in the presence of Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava. Visitors availed themselves of several free healthcare services, including BMI assessments, blood sugar testing, blood grouping, eye check-ups, oral health screenings and hearing assessments. Counselling on mental health, nutrition and tobacco cessation was also provided. The pavilion also showcased digital healthcare initiatives, including ABHA, eSanjeevani, U-WIN and Tele-MANAS, familiarising visitors with technology-enabled healthcare services and government health schemes, as per the release. The Ayushman Arogya Mandir stall emerged as a key attraction, highlighting the importance of accessible primary healthcare, early detection and regular health check-ups. To promote health awareness, the pavilion organised live cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) demonstrations, street plays under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, doctors' talk shows, interactive quizzes and activities on vector-borne diseases. A dedicated Kids' Zone was also set up to encourage physical activity, screen-free recreation and healthy habits among children through traditional games and recreational activities. On Constitution Day, participants at the pavilion collectively read the Preamble to the Constitution, reaffirming their commitment to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. The Health Ministry said the pavilion aimed to promote preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles and greater public participation in building a healthier nation. (ANI)