Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated the lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram Hill, marking a significant spiritual event conducted following a Supreme Court mandate.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar at the top of Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, saying that the sacred light dispels all darkness and praying for Lord Murugan's blessings of joy, well-being and prosperity for everyone. In a post on X, Shah invoked Lord Murugan and described him as the bearer of the victorious spear who destroys evil forces, while extending his wishes on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam. Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara! Lord Murugan destroys evil forces with His ever-victorious spear, and the light of Karthigai Deepam dispels all darkness. May Lord Murugan bless everyone with joy, well-being and prosperity. வெற்றிவேல் முருகனுக்கு ஆரோகரா! முருகப்பெருமான் தனது வெற்றிவேல் கொண்டு தீய சக்திகளை அழிக்கிறார், கார்த்திகை தீபத்தின் ஒளி எல்லா இருளையும் அகற்றுகிறது. முருகப்பெருமான் அனைவருக்கும் மகிழ்ச்சி, நல்வாழ்வு மற்றும் செழிப்பையும், அதர்மத்தை அழித்து ஞானத்தையும் அருளட்டும். — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 28, 2026 "Hail Lord Murugan, bearer of the victorious spear. Lord Murugan destroys evil forces with His victorious spear, and the light of Karthigai Deepam dispels all darkness. May Lord Murugan bless everyone with joy, well-being and prosperity, destroy unrighteousness, and bestow wisdom," Shah said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also welcomed the lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam and expressed it as a moment of divine joy. Vetrivel, Veeravel! The lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the sacred Deepathoon pillar is a moment of immense spiritual significance and divine joy. The glowing flame is a timeless symbol of faith, devotion and the eternal light of our civilisation. May the divine radiance of Karthigai Deepam illuminate every heart and inspire us to uphold our rich spiritual and cultural traditions. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 28, 2026 In a post on X, he said, "Vetrivel, Veeravel! The lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the sacred Deepathoon pillar is a moment of immense spiritual significance and divine joy. The glowing flame is a timeless symbol of faith, devotion and the eternal light of our civilisation. May the divine radiance of Karthigai Deepam illuminate every heart and inspire us to uphold our rich spiritual and cultural traditions."

The ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill on Saturday under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed joint receivers, retired High Court judges Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban. Speaking after the ceremony, Justice S. Vaidyanathan said the arrangements were completed in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), district administration and other officials, and expressed happiness at getting the opportunity to light the lamp. "We have completed orders in coordination with the CRPF and the team, including the Collector. There was no disturbance from anyone. I'm so happy that God has given me the opportunity to light the lamp... As far as the administration is concerned, we have not decided, and we are also not sure about permitting the pilgrims to go up the hill from tomorrow. So we'll discuss and take a decision," Justice Vaidyanathan added.

Another joint receiver, Justice V. Parthiban, said the Supreme Court's directions had been implemented without any disturbance during the ceremony. "We got the mandate from the Supreme Court. We fulfilled it, and we carried it out without any issues. We ensured that enough people (CRPF) were deployed in order to ensure peace," he said.

Petitioner Arun Swaminathan welcomed the implementation of the Supreme Court's order, saying devotees of Lord Murugan across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the world were celebrating the occasion. "Hindu people in Tamil Nadu, all Murugan devotees in Tamil Nadu, all over the world are very happy now. We are very thankful to the Supreme Court, and also we are very thankful to the TVK government because of the decision to light the Deepam on the 24th. Now, as per the Supreme Court order, they are lighting the Deepam. All the people are very happy... Today, we are celebrating the second Diwali of this year," he said.

Another petitioner, Rama, also welcomed the implementation of the Supreme Court's order and said it had brought happiness to Hindus across the country. "The implementation of the Supreme Court's order has made Hindus across the country happy... I am happy that the order was implemented by the CRPF and not by the Tamil Nadu authorities. He (the Collector) was challenging the contempt petition before the Supreme Court, and that is why, out of fear, he is performing his duty," she said.

The controversy centres on the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the location. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon. (ANI)