Dr. Ishan Shivanand launched the Beyond Intelligence framework at IIT Ropar, introducing the HEED model to measure wisdom in AI systems and address the issue of sycophancy in artificial intelligence outputs.

Dr. Ishan Shivanand Launches New Wisdom Framework for AI at IIT Ropar

Dr. Ishan Shivanand, Director of Research at Stanford University and founder of the global mental health alliance Compassion Unites, on Monday launched Beyond Intelligence: Defining and Measuring Wisdom for AI at Shaping the AI Mind, an event at IIT Ropar, in the presence of Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar. The white paper, co-authored with Dr Anjali Samani, a former AI and data science executive at Salesforce, describes how wisdom in artificial intelligence can be defined, measured and tested. It draws on Dr. Shivanand’s reading of the Shiv Sutras and India’s classical texts on the mind.

According to a release, AI systems can now pass professional exams and score well on tests of emotional intelligence. But they often tell people what they want to hear, rather than what is good for them. A study published in the journal Science this year found that, when asked for everyday advice, leading AI systems took the user's side about 49 per cent more often than humans did. The problem is global. In 2025, OpenAI withdrew an update to ChatGPT after it became too flattering, saying it had "focused too much on short-term feedback".

Defining the HEED Model for Artificial Minds

The paper argues that AI does not lack intelligence. It lacks wisdom. To measure wisdom, the authors introduce a model called HEED. The Shiv Sutras describe ego, the need for validation, as what clouds judgement. AI shows the same flaw, known as "sycophancy": giving answers that please users rather than telling them the truth. Under HEED, an AI scores higher when it uses good judgement to draw on what it knows and values, and lower when the urge to please gets in the way. Any answer that could cause serious harm scores zero. The model will first be tested in English, Hindi and Hinglish, with plans to expand to other languages.

Expert Perspectives and Future Research

"For thousands of years, India has studied how a mind becomes wise, as well as what clouds it," said Dr Ishan Shivanand. "We are now building a new kind of mind, an artificial mind that is becoming part of every aspect of our society. This paper distils what the Shiv Sutras teach about cultivating wisdom in the human mind, and applies it to the artificial mind."

"We test AI rigorously for what it knows, but not for whether its advice is wise," said Dr Anjali Samani. "This paper offers a way to measure that, so anyone who builds, regulates or relies on AI can see where it gets things right and where it falls short."

"Our students will build the AI that the world will use. Conversations like today's help them think about how to build it with skill as well as wisdom," said Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar.

Dr Shivanand is providing seed funding for an open call for independent research to test the framework. A committee with independent members will select the research teams, who will test the model and build an open benchmark for wisdom in AI, HEEDBench, for AI developers worldwide. Researchers, AI developers, funders and public bodies are invited to express their interest at wisdom@ishanshivanand.com. The event marked the inauguration of the Dr Ishan Avdhoot Shivanand Centre for Yogic Sciences and Holistic Development at IIT Ropar, funded by Dr Shivanand. (ANI)

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