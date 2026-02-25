A deeply disturbing incident has come to light from Quthbullapur in Telangana, where a two-month-old baby boy was allegedly killed by his parents. The case falls under the limits of Dundigal Police Station. Police have arrested the child’s parents and launched a detailed investigation.

Police said the incident came to light on February 24 after a Dial 100 call was received around 12 noon reporting the suspicious death of an infant at Speed Sunrally (Sanarelli) Apartments near the Outer Ring Road in Baurampet. A police team rushed to the location immediately.

According to Shankar Reddy, officers found disturbing signs at the scene. The baby’s mouth had been stuffed with cloth and his legs were tied with rope. Officials said the child died due to injuries.