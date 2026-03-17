Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at potential future contact with Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi following his resignation. This comes a month after another Congress leader joined the BJP, ahead of the April 9 single-phase Assembly polls.

Sarma Hints at Future Contact with Resigned Congress MP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has not been in touch with Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi, who resigned as the sitting MP from Nagaon on Tuesday, adding that there is a possibility of future contact with him. Speaking to the reporters in the national capital, CM Sarma said, "I am not in touch with Pradyut Bordoloi. If he had spoken to the Union Home Minister, I would know, but I don't think he has spoken to any BJP leader yet. There is a possibility that we can have contact with Pradyut Bordoloi."

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This comes a month after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP, who served in the Congress for three decades.

Election Commission Announces Poll Dates

Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

The apex poll body said that Assam, along with the states of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, will hold elections to their legislative assemblies, commencing from April 9. While Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 9, voters in Tamil Nadu will exercise their franchise in a single phase on April 23. Assembly polls in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for all four states and one union territory will take place on May 4, the Chief Election Commissioner said.