TMC MP Saugata Roy supported CM Mamata Banerjee's protest against the EC's last-minute transfer of top state officials. Ahead of the two-phase polls, TMC has announced its candidate list, with Mamata contesting from Bhabanipur.

TMC Protests EC's Transfer of Top Officials

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday supported Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar regarding last-minute changes in administrative officials in the state. "What she has said is correct. The top officials of Bengal have been changed at the end time. If something happens, the BJP would be responsible. Changing the officials is baseless. What arrangements will the new officials make?" Roy told reporters.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar concerning "recent orders issued by the Election Commission of India dated 15 March 2026 and 16 March 2026 directing the transfer and unilateral placement of several senior officers of the State administration."

Major Reshuffle in State Administration

In a major reshuffle ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has named Siddh Nath Gupta as Director General of Police, replacing Peeyush Pandey. The EC has also named Ajay Kumar Nand as Commissioner of Kolkata Police, along with Natarajan Ramesh Babu to take up the position of DG, Correctional Services, and Ajay Mukund Ranade to be posted as ADG and IGP (Law and Order).

Election Schedule and Model Code of Conduct

Meanwhile, following the Election Commission's announcement of the 2026 assembly election schedule for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued directions for the strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the general elections and bye-elections in 6 States. Polling in the State is set to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the counting of votes for both phases to be conducted on May 4, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

TMC Announces Candidate List

Today, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced the 291 names of candidates for the West Bengal assembly election. Addressing the press conferences, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee confirmed that they are giving three seats to their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). The Anit Thapa party Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha will contest from Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong assembly constituencies. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya fielded from the Dum Dum Uttar seat, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati seat, Trinamool Congress Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port seat, Kunal Ghosh from Beleghata seat, and Dr Shashi Panja from the Shyampukur seat. However, Former Education Minister Parth Chatterjee did not get a ticket from Behala Paschim and in his place, Ratna Chatterjee will contest this time.

BJP Announces First Candidate List

A day earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming elections, with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari set to contest from Nandigram, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021, as well as from Bhabanipur, the constituency currently held by the TMC chief.

Context from 2021 Assembly Election

The last assembly election in the state was held in 2021, conducted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, amid an intense contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)