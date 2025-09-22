Image Credit : Getty

Meanwhile, the AP Disaster Management Authority announced another low-pressure area will form in the East-central and North Bay of Bengal this Thursday (Sept 25). It will strengthen into a depression by Friday (Sept 26). This depression will continue to strengthen and is likely to cross the South Odisha-North Andhra coast by Saturday (Sept 27).

It warned that heavy rains due to these systems will cause chaos in the Telugu states. Floods may occur in several districts... so people are advised to be careful this week (Sept 22-28). Governments are also on alert following warnings of cyclone-level rains... alerting departments like NDRF, Disaster Management, and Police.