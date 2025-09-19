- Home
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: The weather department says there's a chance of heavy rains in several districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today (Friday). Here's a look at which areas might get rain
Heavy rains in Telugu states today
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather
Favorable weather is bringing heavy rains to the Telugu states. The IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rains in Telangana and AP today, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
Rains in Andhra Pradesh
Dangerous rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh for the next four days. Light to moderate rain with lightning is likely in South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema. People are urged to be cautious.
Rains in these AP districts today
Today, moderate to heavy rain is likely in Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, and Anantapur. Light to moderate rain with lightning is possible in many other districts, including Tirupati.
Highest rainfall in AP on Thursday was here..
On Thursday, Mallam in Tirupati district recorded 70mm of rain, Injaram in Kakinada 58mm, and Kota in Tirupati 52.7mm, as per the Disaster Management Authority.
Rains in Telangana today
Heavy rains have hit Telangana for days and may continue today. After a sunny morning, rain is expected to start in the evening, turning into a downpour and lasting all night.
Rain doesn't leave Hyderabad
Rain is likely in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. Moderate to heavy showers are warned for Sangareddy, Medak, and other districts, with scattered showers elsewhere.
Highest rainfall in Hyderabad on Thursday
Hyderabad received heavy rain on Thursday evening. The highest rainfall of 91.3 mm was recorded in the Zoo Park area. Doodhbowli received 88.3 mm, and Begum Bazar 80.3 mm.