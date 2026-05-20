Indian Railways has approved two major projects: Rs 238 crore for slope stabilisation and tunnel works on the Jammu-Katra route for safety, and the Rs 962 crore Kiul-Jhajha 3rd Line Project to enhance capacity on the Howrah-Delhi corridor.

Jammu-Katra Section Safety Overhaul

Indian Railways has approved the critical slope stabilisation, tunnel rehabilitation and bridge protection works on the Jammu-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra section of Northern Railway at a cost of Rs 238 crore. The approved works include slope stabilisation, rehabilitation measures, treatment of tunnel seepage issues, bridge protection works, and other related safety interventions at vulnerable locations along the Jammu-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route.

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The Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has said that these works reflect the Government's commitment to ensuring safe and reliable connectivity in the most challenging terrains of the country. Vaishnaw said that following a detailed assessment of cuttings, bridges and tunnels, protection and rehabilitation works have been sanctioned. He said these works will strengthen the long-term safety and reliability of this strategically important section.

The section has faced several engineering and operational challenges due to difficult terrain, adverse geological conditions, and extreme weather events. However, Indian Railways has consistently overcome these challenges through timely execution and resilient infrastructure development. With the sanctioning of new protection and rehabilitation works for the existing infrastructure, the route is set to become more resilient than ever, ready to serve the millions who travel it each year with greater safety and confidence.

Kiul-Jhajha 3rd Line Project Approved

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has approved the Kiul-Jhajha 3rd Line Project (54 km) at a cost of Rs 962 crore, reinforcing its commitment towards enhancing capacity, improving operational efficiency and ensuring seamless rail transportation on the high-density Howrah-Delhi corridor. The project forms an important part of the High Traffic Density Network of Indian Railways and is expected to strengthen both passenger and freight movement across Eastern and Northern India.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Kiul-Jhajha 3rd Line Project will significantly enhance capacity on the heavily utilised Howrah-Delhi corridor and help improve punctuality and operational flexibility of train services. He said the additional line infrastructure will facilitate seamless movement of passenger and freight trains while supporting industrial growth and trade connectivity across the region.

At present, the existing double line section between Kiul and Jhajha is operating beyond optimal capacity utilisation, while traffic demand on the corridor is expected to increase further in the coming years, necessitating additional infrastructure augmentation. The proposed 54 km third line project will significantly improve line capacity, reduce congestion and facilitate smoother movement of both passenger and freight trains.

The project will strengthen connectivity between Patna and Kolkata, while also supporting freight movement linked to major industrial and logistics hubs across Northern and Eastern India. (ANI)