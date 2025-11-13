Bihar stands at a political crossroads as counting begins to decide if Nitish Kumar secures a record fifth term or if Tejashwi Yadav’s INDIA bloc ushers in change. With historic turnout and tight security, all eyes are on Friday’s verdict.

The people of Bihar are holding their breath. On Friday, the verdict of one of the most closely watched elections in recent years will unfold — deciding whether Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) supremo and the state’s longest-serving chief minister, will secure a record fifth term, or whether the youthful challenger Tejashwi Yadav will usher in a new political dawn.

The stakes could not be higher. With the state recording a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout across two polling phases held on November 6 and 11, the message from the ground is clear — the people of Bihar have turned out in large numbers, determined to shape their state’s future.

All Eyes on the Counting Centres

The countdown begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, when the Election Commission opens the doors of 46 counting centres spread across Bihar’s 38 districts. Inside the strong rooms, EVMs and VVPATs that hold the fate of 2,616 candidates — decided by over 7.45 crore eligible voters — await scrutiny.

Every vote, every beep of the counting machine, will be watched with hawk-like precision. The EC has ensured a double-lock system for the EVMs, which are being guarded under tight surveillance. “Under the presence of central observers and agents deputed by candidates, the entire process will be videographed,” said the EC in a statement on Wednesday.

Security Blanket Over Bihar

To ensure a smooth counting process, a two-tier security arrangement has been implemented. The inner layer is manned by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), while the outer perimeter is guarded by the state police. CCTV cameras, control rooms, and senior district officers have been deployed around the clock.

Within every strong room campus, senior district officials will be stationed to maintain order and transparency. All district election and returning officers have been instructed to inspect the arrangements frequently — a reflection of the sensitivity surrounding the polls.

Exit Polls Spark Political Showdown

Even before the first EVM is opened, the political temperature has soared. Exit polls have projected a sweeping victory for the NDA, of which the JD(U) is a crucial pillar. But the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav, remains defiant.

“The people of Bihar have voted for change,” Tejashwi asserted, brushing off the exit polls. “We will form the government with a thumping majority.”

The NDA, meanwhile, appears confident. The alliance, which includes five parties, saw the JD(U) and BJP contesting the lion’s share of seats — 101 each in the 243-member assembly.

Heavyweights in the Fray

The battle has drawn some of Bihar’s most prominent faces into the ring. Among them are Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from the NDA, while the opposition field is headlined by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap, and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar.

The outcome will not just decide who governs Bihar — it will determine the direction of its politics for the next decade.

Awaiting Bihar’s Verdict

As dawn breaks over Patna on Friday, the counting will begin — quietly at first, then with rising intensity as trends trickle in by 9 a.m. For Nitish Kumar, the day could bring an unprecedented fifth term and seal his place in Bihar’s political history. For Tejashwi Yadav, it could mark the arrival of a new generation and a new chapter.

One thing is certain — Bihar’s long tryst with politics of resilience, reform, and rebellion is set to script yet another unforgettable chapter.