According to the survivor, the harassment started very early, during a training session in September 2024.

She alleged that one of the accused, Asif Ansari, stood in front of her without any reason, stared at her chest, and made a sexually suggestive remark. She said she felt deeply uncomfortable and humiliated, and immediately walked away.

She also claimed that Ansari, along with another accused, Tausif Attar, would often stare at her body and pass comments about her appearance. These actions, she said, continued over time and created a stressful work environment.

Allegation of physical misconduct

One of the most serious claims made by the survivor involves an incident with another accused, Shafi Sheikh.

She said that one day, he sat next to her and began rubbing his feet against hers. Then, pretending to use the keypad near her, he touched her private parts.

Shocked by this behaviour, she moved away immediately. She said the accused simply smiled, rolled his eyes, and walked away as if nothing had happened.

The incident left her shaken and fearful.

Also Read: Chandigarh School SHOCKER! Over 20 Women Staff Accuse Teacher Of Harassment, No Action After 2 Months