TCS Nashik Survivor Recalls Horror: Colleague Groped Her, Mocked Her Faith
A TCS Nashik employee has alleged sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, and religious insults by colleagues, describing the workplace as scary. Her complaint is part of over a dozen cases, with nine FIRs filed. Eight accused have been arrested.
A disturbing account from inside TCS workplace
A woman working at the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has shared a deeply disturbing account of alleged sexual harassment, inappropriate behaviour, and religious insults at her workplace. Her statement is part of a growing number of complaints by women employees who say they faced similar treatment.
According to a report by India Today, the woman joined the company as an associate on July 12, 2024. She said she never expected that her workplace would turn into a place of fear and humiliation.
Her complaint is one among more than a dozen filed by women employees. So far, nine First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered based on these complaints.
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Harassment began during training period
According to the survivor, the harassment started very early, during a training session in September 2024.
She alleged that one of the accused, Asif Ansari, stood in front of her without any reason, stared at her chest, and made a sexually suggestive remark. She said she felt deeply uncomfortable and humiliated, and immediately walked away.
She also claimed that Ansari, along with another accused, Tausif Attar, would often stare at her body and pass comments about her appearance. These actions, she said, continued over time and created a stressful work environment.
Allegation of physical misconduct
One of the most serious claims made by the survivor involves an incident with another accused, Shafi Sheikh.
She said that one day, he sat next to her and began rubbing his feet against hers. Then, pretending to use the keypad near her, he touched her private parts.
Shocked by this behaviour, she moved away immediately. She said the accused simply smiled, rolled his eyes, and walked away as if nothing had happened.
The incident left her shaken and fearful.
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Repeated comments about body and appearance
The survivor said the harassment was not limited to one or two incidents. She claimed that between September 2024 and February 2026, several accused employees made repeated comments about her body.
These comments, she said, were obscene and made her feel ashamed and uncomfortable. She described the behaviour as ongoing and emotionally distressing.
Religious insults and offensive remarks
Apart from sexual harassment, the survivor also alleged that she was targeted because of her religious beliefs.
She claimed that in February 2026, Tausif Attar made insulting remarks about Hindu religious texts and deities. According to her, he said he had read the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, and then made offensive comments questioning religious stories and beliefs.
She alleged that he mocked the number of wives of a god and questioned how a god could not know about his own child. She described these remarks as hurtful and disrespectful.
The survivor said such comments were not isolated and contributed to a hostile work environment.
Claims of inaction despite complaints
The case has raised serious questions about how complaints were handled within the organisation.
TCS said earlier that it had not received any complaints through its official ethics or Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) channels between 2022 and 2026 at its Nashik BPO unit.
However, investigators told media that there were several oral complaints made by employees. These included reports of misbehaviour, lack of discipline, and even physical assault.
Despite this, the accused allegedly continued their actions without fear of punishment.
Multiple complaints and police cases
The survivor is the fifth woman to come forward publicly. Overall, more than a dozen women have filed complaints.
Nine FIRs have been registered so far. One case has been filed at Deolali Camp police station, while eight others are registered at Mumbai Naka police station.
Police have arrested eight accused persons so far, including a woman employee and a now-suspended operations manager, Ashwini Chainani.
Status of the ninth accused
The ninth accused, Nida Khan, is currently in Mumbai. She has been suspended from her role as a telecaller.
She applied for interim anticipatory bail, but a Nashik court denied immediate relief. The court has allowed time for the complainant’s legal team to submit a written response.
The matter will now be heard on April 27, when both sides will present their arguments.
What lawyers have said
Advocate Milind Kurkute, who represents the complainant, said that no interim relief has been granted so far.
He stated that the court has allowed the victim’s side to file a written statement and will hear both the complainant and the investigation team on the next hearing date.
On the other side, Advocate Baba Sayyad, who represents Nida Khan, said that there are no allegations of sexual harassment or forced religious conversion against his client.
He clarified that she has only been named in an FIR related to hurting religious sentiments. He also said she was not an HR manager, but worked as a process associate.
He added that the FIR does not mention forced religious conversion, but focuses on religious remarks.
Investigation widens, ATS steps in
The investigation has now expanded beyond local police.
On April 17, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took custody of two accused, Safi Shaikh and Raza Memon, in connection with the alleged forced conversion angle of the case.
The ATS is currently questioning them to understand whether there is any larger network or organised activity involved.
Fact-finding panel meets victims
A four-member fact-finding committee is also looking into the case.
The panel, which includes Advocate Monika Arora, met with victims and their families for the second day in a row. The aim is to gather more details and understand the full extent of the allegations.
Evidence recovered by police
During the investigation, police have collected several pieces of evidence.
Officials said they recovered around 78 suspicious call records, emails, and chat messages exchanged between the accused.
There is also evidence of possible financial transactions, which investigators are now examining closely.
TCS asks staff to work from home
In response to the situation, TCS has asked employees at its Nashik branch to work from home.
Sources said this step was taken as a precaution to ensure the safety and comfort of staff while the investigation continues.
TCS case raises bigger concerns
This case has raised serious concerns about workplace safety, especially for women.
The survivor’s account suggests that harassment went on for months without proper action. It also highlights the importance of safe reporting systems and strict action against misconduct.
As the investigation continues, many are watching closely to see how the case unfolds and whether justice is delivered.
(With ANI inputs)
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