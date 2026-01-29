Tamil Nadu Weather Warning: Wind Speed Up to 65 kmph Forecast Till Jan 31
Tamil Nadu Weather Update: The weather center has announced that dry weather will prevail for the next few days in Tamil Nadu, with fog in some districts. There's a chance of light rain in southern Tamil Nadu at the beginning of February.
Chennai Meteorological Centre
Heavy fog has recently reduced visibility in Tamil Nadu, affecting traffic, rail, and air services. Despite the fog, days are hot. The weather center says dry weather will persist.
Light Fog
Until the 31st, dry weather will prevail in TN, Puducherry, & Karaikal. Moderate morning fog is likely in some northern districts, with light fog in Erode, Salem, and others.
Dry Weather
On February 1st, light rain is possible in a few southern coastal districts. Dry weather will continue elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Light to moderate rain may occur
On Feb 2nd and 3rd, light to moderate rain is possible in some parts of southern Tamil Nadu. Dry weather will continue in the northern regions, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Chennai Weather Situation
Today and tomorrow, Chennai and its suburbs will be partly cloudy. Max temps will be around 29-30°C, with min temps around 21-22°C, according to the forecast.
Warning for Fishermen
Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas
Today and tomorrow, squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely over the south coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Kanyakumari. Fishermen are advised not to go to sea.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.