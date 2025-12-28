- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: 6 Days of Rain Ahead! Chennai MET Flags Fog Impact Across Tamil Nadu
The Chennai Meteorological Centre has announced that there's a chance of rain in Tamil Nadu for 6 days. Let's see where it will rain and what the impact of the fog will be.
Fog at night; scorching sun during the day
For weeks, TN has had heavy fog at night. Hill stations like Ooty see snowfall. Other areas face scorching sun with no rain, leaving people waiting for relief.
Chance of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu
The Chennai Met Centre forecasts light rain for 6 days. Today, expect dry weather in TN, Puducherry, & Karaikal with light fog. Tomorrow, light to moderate rain may hit Delta areas.
Chance of rain in South and North Tamil Nadu
From Dec 30 to Jan 1, light to moderate rain is likely in South & North TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On Jan 2-3, a few spots in these regions may get similar showers.
Fog in Chennai
Chennai will be partly cloudy with light fog. Temps: 29°C max, 21°C min. Warning for Fishermen: Avoid South TN coasts, Gulf of Mannar due to strong winds (45-65 kmph).
