Image Credit : Google

The sky in Chennai and its suburbs will be partly cloudy today. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 38°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 27-28°C.

Similarly, tomorrow, the sky will be partly cloudy. Light rain is expected in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 38°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 27-28°C, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department.