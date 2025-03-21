Tamil Nadu weather LATEST update: Heavy rain forecast in these 10 districts; Check here

Read Full Gallery

As the summer heat intensifies in Tamil Nadu, the Meteorological Department forecasts rain today and tomorrow. Heavy rain is likely in districts including Theni, Dindigul, and Madurai

Tamil Nadu weather update

While the summer heat is scorching Tamil Nadu, the Meteorological Department has announced a chance of rain today and tomorrow. ALSO READ: Maharashtra Weather, March 21

Tamilnadu Rain

As a result, some places in South Tamil Nadu, a few in North Tamil Nadu may experience rain. Tomorrow, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some places in Tamil Nadu.

weather forecast

The Meteorological Department has announced that light to moderate rain is likely on March 23 and 24. Today, the maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to be higher than normal.

Chennai weather

The sky is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburban areas today. The Meteorological Department has predicted a possibility of rain in some areas.

