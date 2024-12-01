Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Red alert issued for Villupuram as Cyclone Fengal weakens

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry last night, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to several districts in Tamil Nadu. The cyclone is expected to gradually weaken into a deep depression

Chennai Meteorological Department

Cyclone Fengal brought widespread rain to Tamil Nadu. The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry between 10:30 and 11:30 PM last night. Wind speeds reached 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph

Cyclone Fengal weakens

As of 8:50 AM today, the cyclone is located 30 km north of Cuddalore, 40 km east of Villupuram, and 120 km south-southwest of Chennai. It is expected to weaken into a deep depression within the next 6 hours

Red Alert issued

A red alert has been issued for Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, as well as Puducherry, for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places

Heavy rainfall expected

Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected in several other districts, including Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvannamalai. Heavy rain is likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and other areas

Latest Videos