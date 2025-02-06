Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: IMD forecasts heatwave ALERT amid soaring temperatures; Check

Despite the conclusion of the Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu, severe cold persists from night to early morning. The days are experiencing intense heat

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

Heatwave Alert: Tamil Nadu Braces for Soaring Temperatures

Despite the Northeast Monsoon's end, Tamil Nadu experiences severe cold from night to early morning, coupled with intense daytime heat. The Chennai Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for the coming days

Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Maximum temperatures could be 2-3°C above normal in some areas, with mild morning fog

Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal tomorrow. Maximum temperatures could be 2-3°C above normal in some areas, with mild morning fog

Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from January 8th to 12th. Maximum temperatures could be 2-3°C above normal in some areas

Chennai and suburbs will see partly cloudy skies today with mild morning fog. Maximum temperature around 32°C and minimum around 21-22°C

Partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow in Chennai with mild morning fog. Maximum temperature around 32-33°C and minimum around 21-22°C

