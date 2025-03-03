Tamil Nadu Weather HEAT alert: Heatwave expected in THESE districts; Check HERE

The Meteorological Department has stated that there may be light rain in southern Tamil Nadu today, and the temperature may rise by up to 2° Celsius in the next five days

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 5:04 PM IST

The northeast monsoon season in Tamil Nadu has ended, and the impact of the sun is intensifying. The heat has started to torment people from the very beginning. People who were using only fans until January have now started using ACs. The impact of the sun has started to increase to that extent.

In this situation, the Chennai Meteorological Department has released a report regarding the impact of rain and heat in Tamil Nadu. In it, a lower atmospheric circulation prevails over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining areas

budget 2025
article_image2

Dry weather in Tamil Nadu

As a result, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in one or two places in southern Tamil Nadu today (03-03-2025). Dry weather is likely to prevail in northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Generally, light fog will be seen in the morning, it has been reported.  

Tomorrow 04-03-2025: Generally dry weather is likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Generally, light fog will be seen in the morning. From 05-03-2025 to 09-03-2025: Generally dry weather is likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, it has been said

article_image3

Temperature is going to rise

Forecast of maximum temperature for the next five days:

Trend of maximum temperature change:

From 03-03-2025 to 07-03-2025: The maximum temperature is likely to gradually rise up to 2" Celsius.

Difference in maximum temperature from normal:

From 03-03-2025 to 07-03-2025; The maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to be 2 -3° Celsius above normal in one or two places
 

article_image4

Temperature in Chennai

Weather forecast for Chennai and suburban areas:

Today (02-03-2025): The sky will be partly cloudy. Generally, light fog will be seen in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25° Celsius.

Tomorrow (03-03-2025): The sky will be partly cloudy. Generally, light fog will be seen in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25° Celsius

article_image5

Warning for fishermen:

Arabian Sea areas:

03-03-2025: Gale force winds are likely to blow at a speed of 35 to 45 kilometers per hour and occasionally at a speed of 55 kilometers per hour in the Maldives - Lakshadweep areas, adjoining Comorin Sea and Southeast Arabian Sea areas, so the Meteorological Department has advised fishermen not to go to these areas on the specified days

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray urges public hanging for those involved in atrocities against women dmn

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray urges public hanging for those involved in atrocities against women

DK Shivakumar under fire for remarks on Kannada actors, BJP and JD(S) slam his 'threat' to film industry vkp

DK Shivakumar under fire for remarks on Kannada actors, BJP and JD(S) slam his 'threat' to film industry

Kerala man's death in Jordan: Biju Jalas denies role as agent, claims money was for travel arrangements anr

Kerala man's death in Jordan: Biju Jalas denies role as agent, claims money was for travel arrangements

Post-Mahakumbh cleanup: Yogi Govt rolls out automatic machines to make UP insect-free

Post-Mahakumbh cleanup: Yogi Govt rolls out automatic machines to make UP insect-free

"Immediately have babies": CM MK Stalin makes unusual plea to Tamil Nadu residents amid delimitation concerns dmn

"Immediately have babies": CM MK Stalin makes unusual plea to Tamil Nadu residents amid delimitation concerns

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe ATG

Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe

BREAKING: UP woman, on death row for killing a child, executed in UAE shk

BREAKING: UP woman, on death row for killing a child, executed in UAE

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray urges public hanging for those involved in atrocities against women dmn

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray urges public hanging for those involved in atrocities against women

Jos Buttler pens heartfelt note after resigning as England white-ball captain after CT exit; read post HRD

Jos Buttler pens heartfelt note after resigning as England white-ball captain after CT exit; read post

Ashish Chanchlani BREAKS silence on India's Got Latest row; says...' Dekhe hai aise tough times' [WATCH] ATG

Ashish Chanchlani BREAKS silence on India's Got Latest row; says...' Dekhe hai aise tough times' [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Atul Wassan SLAMS Shama Mohamed Over Rohit Sharma Comments | Asianet Newsable

Atul Wassan SLAMS Shama Mohamed Over Rohit Sharma Comments | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Los Angeles Firefighters Receive Standing Ovation at 2025 Oscars | Asianet Newsable

Los Angeles Firefighters Receive Standing Ovation at 2025 Oscars | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Reel PM Modi Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Mandir | Asianet Newsable

Reel PM Modi Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Mandir | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
🔥 Thala Ajith's Top 10 Tamil Songs | Ultimate Hit List 🎶 | Must-Watch for Fans!

🔥 Thala Ajith's Top 10 Tamil Songs | Ultimate Hit List 🎶 | Must-Watch for Fans!

Video Icon