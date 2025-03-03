Tamil Nadu Weather HEAT alert: Heatwave expected in THESE districts; Check HERE

The Meteorological Department has stated that there may be light rain in southern Tamil Nadu today, and the temperature may rise by up to 2° Celsius in the next five days

The northeast monsoon season in Tamil Nadu has ended, and the impact of the sun is intensifying. The heat has started to torment people from the very beginning. People who were using only fans until January have now started using ACs. The impact of the sun has started to increase to that extent. In this situation, the Chennai Meteorological Department has released a report regarding the impact of rain and heat in Tamil Nadu. In it, a lower atmospheric circulation prevails over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining areas

Dry weather in Tamil Nadu

As a result, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in one or two places in southern Tamil Nadu today (03-03-2025). Dry weather is likely to prevail in northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Generally, light fog will be seen in the morning, it has been reported. Tomorrow 04-03-2025: Generally dry weather is likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Generally, light fog will be seen in the morning. From 05-03-2025 to 09-03-2025: Generally dry weather is likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, it has been said

Temperature is going to rise

Forecast of maximum temperature for the next five days: Trend of maximum temperature change: From 03-03-2025 to 07-03-2025: The maximum temperature is likely to gradually rise up to 2" Celsius. Difference in maximum temperature from normal: From 03-03-2025 to 07-03-2025; The maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to be 2 -3° Celsius above normal in one or two places



Temperature in Chennai

Weather forecast for Chennai and suburban areas: Today (02-03-2025): The sky will be partly cloudy. Generally, light fog will be seen in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25° Celsius. Tomorrow (03-03-2025): The sky will be partly cloudy. Generally, light fog will be seen in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25° Celsius

Warning for fishermen:

Arabian Sea areas: 03-03-2025: Gale force winds are likely to blow at a speed of 35 to 45 kilometers per hour and occasionally at a speed of 55 kilometers per hour in the Maldives - Lakshadweep areas, adjoining Comorin Sea and Southeast Arabian Sea areas, so the Meteorological Department has advised fishermen not to go to these areas on the specified days

Latest Videos