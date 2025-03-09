Tamil Nadu weather alert: Heavy rainfall predicted in 4 districts amid heatwave | Check full forecast

Read Full Article

Tamil Nadu is experiencing severe heat, leading to an orange alert for 4 districts. The Chennai Meteorological Center forecasts light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in several areas, with heavy rainfall expected in some districts.

Severe heat has been tormenting Tamil Nadu for the past few days. Because of this, the public is worried about how the summer heat will be. In this situation, an orange alert has been issued for 4 districts in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement released by the Chennai Meteorological Center regarding this: "An atmospheric upper layer circulation prevails over the northeast Indian Ocean adjacent to the equator and the southeast Bay of Bengal adjacent to it. Due to this, the weather is likely to be generally dry in Tamil Nadu, Puduvai and Karaikal today. Light fog is generally expected in the morning. "

It has been reported that on March 10, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in a few places in coastal Tamil Nadu, one or two places in interior Tamil Nadu, Puduvai and Karaikal regions.

Similarly, on March 11, many places in Tamil Nadu, Puduvai and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning. Also, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts, and heavy rain is likely to occur in one or two places in Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts and Karaikal regions.

It has also been reported that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puduvai and Karaikal on March 12 and 13.

The sky is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburban areas today. Light fog is generally expected in the early morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 - 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 23 - 24 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy tomorrow. Light fog is generally expected in the early morning. The Meteorological Center has informed that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 - 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 23 - 24 degrees Celsius.

