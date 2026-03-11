Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari has written to the Centre, urging the restoration of commercial LPG supply to industrial canteens and hotels. The shortage is affecting businesses, workers' meals, and the hospitality sector across the state.

Jharkhand Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Irfan Ansari has written to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, urging the Centre to restore the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to industrial canteens and hotels in the state amid growing concerns over shortages affecting businesses and workers.

In his letter, Ansari highlighted that reports from newspapers and other sources indicated disruptions in the availability of commercial LPG cylinders in Jharkhand. Following these reports, the state government conducted a review, which suggested that commercial LPG supply had been suspended in several locations, except for essential institutions such as hospitals and schools.

The minister pointed out that industrial establishments in Ranchi and other parts of the state are already facing operational challenges due to the shortage.

Citing requests from institutions including USHA Martin Ltd., Ranchi, he said industrial canteens are struggling to provide meals to workers because commercial LPG cylinders are not being supplied.

"Industrial canteens are not receiving commercial LPG cylinders, making it difficult for workers to arrange meals. The lack of food security could disrupt the operation of industrial units, potentially impacting the nation's industrial progress," Ansari stated in the letter.

Impact on Hospitality Sector

He also warned that the disruption of LPG supply could severely affect the hospitality sector in Jharkhand.

According to Ansari, hotels across the state rely heavily on commercial LPG cylinders for food preparation, and many also supply meals to hospitals and other essential institutions. "The disruption of commercial LPG cylinder supplies to hotels will impact the hotel business and the livelihoods of those involved, and could also affect the general public," the minister added, urging the Centre to direct authorities to restore supply to industrial canteens and hotels.

NRAI Issues Advisory Amid Shortage

Meanwhile, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has issued an advisory to its members, warning of possible disruptions in LPG supply and urging restaurants to adopt fuel conservation and operational continuity measures to safeguard business stability and employment.

Government Prioritises Domestic Supply

The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders comes amid disruptions in global energy supply chains due to the escalating conflict in West Asia. The Union government has prioritised domestic LPG supply for households and essential services while working to stabilise the energy market under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)