A fire broke out in the Raiganj area of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, late on Tuesday night, engulfing several clothing shops and prompting a swift response from fire services.

Firefighting Operations Underway

Superintendent of Police, City, Abhinav Tyagi, said around 10-15 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, and firefighting operations were underway. "A fire was reported in the Raiganj area, and clothing shops were on fire. Around 10-15 vehicles are continuously engaged in extinguishing the fire; no one is trapped. We hope the fire will be brought under control soon," he said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier Fire Incident in Ghaziabad

Earlier on March 6, a massive fire broke out at a paint factory in Mainapur Industrial Area on Meerut Road in Ghaziabad district on Thursday night, and 20 fire tenders were put in service to douse the blaze, a senior officer said.

The blaze also engulfed the scrap warehouse adjacent to the factory.

According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar, the firemen successfully extinguished the fire at the adjacent scrap warehouse. (ANI)