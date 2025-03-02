Tamil Nadu govt provides Rs 15,000 subsidy to support farmers | Check details

Various schemes are being implemented in Tamil Nadu with an emphasis on farmers. In that way, a scheme has been announced to deposit Rs 15,000 into the bank accounts of farmers.

Agriculture is the root of a country. In that way, it is said that people can put their hands in rice only if farmers put their feet in the mud. Accordingly, subsidy schemes and loan assistance schemes are being implemented to provide various concessions to farmers. In addition, fertilizers at subsidized prices, free electricity. Compensation is provided to farmers affected by drought. In this situation, water is an important requirement for agriculture. Therefore, electric motors are essential to carry water to crops properly.

Subsidy loan assistance to farmers

In that way, the Government of Tamil Nadu is providing a subsidy of Rs 15,000 for purchasing electric motors. In a statement issued by the Department of Agriculture - Farmer Welfare Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, it has been informed that subsidy is being provided to farmers for setting up electric motor pump sets. Accordingly, in 2024-25, the Government of Tamil Nadu will provide a new 4-star rated electric motor pump set of Rs 15,000 or 50% of the total price as a subsidy to farmers for increasing crop production in agriculture and setting up electric motor pump sets in groundwater irrigation.

₹15,000 to set up electric motor

New 4-star rated electric motor pump sets are provided to farmers for old pump sets and newly created wells. The announcement also said that subsidy is being provided for purchasing pump sets with horsepower approved by the Electricity Board or less. It has also been informed that this scheme gives priority to Adi Dravidar and tribal farmers.

Who all get ₹15,000?

What are the qualifications? 1. Subsidy is provided only to farmers with up to 5 acres of land.

2. Only farmers who have already installed micro irrigation through Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency, or farmers who are willing to set up micro irrigation through Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency are eligible.

Address to contact

It has been announced that for additional details regarding subsidy for purchasing electric motors, Executive Engineer (Agriculture Engineering) Office at the district level / Assistant Executive Engineer (Agriculture Engineering) Office at the revenue division level / Assistant Engineer (Agriculture Engineering) at the block level / Junior Engineer (Agriculture Engineering) Office can be contacted.

