Pune: Man dupes people of Rs 10 lakh over pretext of Army recruitment; arrested

A joint operation by the Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Army's Southern Command and Pune Police led to the arrest of Suryawanshi Nitin Balaji, accused of running a fraudulent Army recruitment scam.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 2, 2025, 9:14 AM IST

Pune:  A coordinated effort by the Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Army's Southern Command and Pune city Police has resulted in the arrest of an individual implicated in a fraudulent Army recruitment scheme, officials said. The suspect, identified as Suryawanshi Nitin Balaji from Latur district, was apprehended in the vicinity of the Southern Command headquarters in Pune on Saturday, said a senior official of Pune Police.

According to police authorities, Suryawanshi targeted prospective candidates from economically weaker backgrounds in Maharashtra and Karnataka, promising them recruitment into the Army. It is alleged that he demanded Rs three lakh per candidate, fraudulently amassing an estimated sum of Rs 5-10 lakh.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a 23-year-old candidate, resident of Nanded district, who had paid Rs 1.75 lakh to the accused. The complainant, a farmer preparing for recruitment in the Army and police services, encountered Suryawanshi at Latur railway station. The accused falsely claimed to be an active-duty Army personnel and assured the complainant of recruitment.

Subsequently, the complainant met Suryawanshi near the Sub Area Canteen at the Southern Command headquarters, where he handed over the money in cash and through UPI transactions. However, when the complainant persisted in inquiring about his recruitment status, the accused began ignoring his calls.

Upon receiving intelligence regarding the fraudulent activities, the MI unit shared the information with the Bundgarden police station, leading to surveillance and verification. Consequently, the joint team of MI and Pune Police successfully apprehended the suspect.

An FIR has been registered under sections 318(4), 218, and 219 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are ongoing to identify additional victims. The fraudulent activities are believed to have occurred between August 2024 and March 2025.

Asianet News LIVETHON: Football legend I.M. Vijayan encourages youth to stay away from drugs and violence

Ramadan 2025: Kerala Muslims embark on 30 days of devotion, fasting and spiritual reflection

Kerala: Woman abducted, assaulted over spa centre financial dispute in Thrissur; 5 arrested

Woman's body found in suitcase in Haryana; Congress claims victim was party worker, demands high-level probe

India to get its first World Peace Centre in Gurugram to foster awareness and compassionate living

New passport rule update: Birth certificate mandatory for THESE applicants - Check details of latest order

Pakistan reports over 32,000 gender-based violence cases in 2024: SSDO report

I'm Game poster OUT: Dalquer Salmaan returning to Malayalam films? 'Sita Raman' actor shares update

Ramadan Mubarak 2025: 10 best wishes, quotes, messages to share with loved ones

Asianet News LIVETHON: Football legend I.M. Vijayan encourages youth to stay away from drugs and violence

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

