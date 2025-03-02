New passport rule update: Birth certificate mandatory for THESE applicants - Check details of latest order

Applying for a passport? A new rule has been implemented since March. You must have this document to get a passport. What is this new rule? 

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 9:27 AM IST

India now has recognition in the world. Indians are treated with respect. Indians hold key positions in many countries, including America. Currently, the Indian passport ranks 80th globally. India has now made some amendments to the passport rules. Not only this, but it has also issued an official notification regarding this.  

 Officials have stated that this order, which has been notified, will come into effect after it is published in the official gazette. A new rule is being implemented to obtain an Indian passport. The government says this will further enhance security. 

According to the government's new rule, those born after October 1, 2023, must have a birth certificate to obtain a passport. A birth certificate must be attached when applying for a passport. This birth certificate will also undergo verification. Therefore, the date of birth must be mandatory. Otherwise, those born after October 1, 2023, will not be able to obtain a passport. 

The birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Municipality, or under the Births and Deaths Registration Act of 1969 will be considered. Most of those born after October 1, 2023, have a birth certificate. Even if not, to obtain a passport, a letter must be obtained from the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Municipality. 

Previously, a driving license or 10th-grade school certificate could be provided as proof of date of birth. This rule will still apply to those born before October 1, 2023. However, a birth certificate has been made mandatory for those born after that. Therefore, pay attention to the new rule when applying for a passport, and do not get into trouble at the last minute. 

Currently, three types of passports are issued in India: ordinary, official, and diplomatic. An ordinary passport is for ordinary citizens. It is valid for 10 years. An official passport is issued for foreign travel by government officials. A diplomatic passport is issued to senior government officials and diplomats.

This rule has been introduced to make the passport process secure. The new rule will further enhance the security of the Indian passport. Some changes are being considered in the verification process. The central government is making extensive preparations to make the Indian passport more secure. 

