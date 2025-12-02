The first day of Parliament's winter session saw Lok Sabha adjournments due to opposition protests over electoral rolls. The Rajya Sabha witnessed sparring as the government pushed its legislative agenda, passing one bill amid the din.

Winter Session begins with disruptions

Lok Sabha saw adjournments on the first day of the winter session and the government and treasury benches sparred in the Rajya Sabha as the government went ahead with its legislative agenda. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon, 2 pm, and later for the day, as opposition members insisted on discussing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. There were obituary references in the two Houses. The two Houses also congratulated the Indian Women's Cricket Team for winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the Indian Team for winning the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind 2025 and the Indian team for winning the Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025

Lok Sabha adjourned amid protests

Amid sloganeering in Lok Sabha, the Speaker urged opposition members not to resort to disruptions. He said good tradition should be set by House and issues should be discussed. He said bringing placards and obstructing the House in a planned way is not right. MPs have been elected by people to raise their issues. As opposition members did not relent, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

Legislative business continues amid din

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 amid the din. The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed by the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi calls for constructive debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media before the start of the winter session in the Parliament premises today. He emphasised that the session is not merely a ritual, but an important source of renewed energy for the nation's ongoing journey toward rapid progress. "It is my firm belief that this session will infuse new energy into the efforts that are currently underway to accelerate the nation's progress," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister stated that India has consistently demonstrated the vibrancy and spirit of its democratic traditions. Citing the recent Bihar elections, he applauded the record voter turnout as a powerful affirmation of the nation's democratic strength. He also highlighted the growing participation of women voters as a remarkable and encouraging trend that brings new hope and new confidence to the democratic process. He noted that as India's democratic institutions grow stronger, the world is closely observing how this democratic framework is also reinforcing the nation's economic capabilities.

"India has proven that Democracy can deliver," the Prime Minister affirmed. "The pace at which India's economic conditions are reaching new heights inspires confidence and gives us new strength as we move toward the goal of a developed India," PM Modi.

Urges Opposition to focus on national interest

The Prime Minister urged all political parties to centre the session on national interest, constructive debate, and policy-driven outcomes. He emphasised that Parliament must remain focused on what it envisions for the nation and what it is committed to delivering. Calling upon the Opposition to fulfil its democratic responsibility, the Prime Minister encouraged them to raise meaningful and substantive issues. He cautioned parties not to allow frustration over electoral defeats to overshadow parliamentary proceedings.

Underscoring that the session should not display arrogance arising from electoral victories, PM Modi said, "The Winter Session must reflect balance, responsibility, and the dignity expected from public representatives".

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of informed debate, urging members to improve what is working well and offer constructive, accurate critique where needed, so that citizens are better informed. "This work is demanding, but it is essential for the nation," he noted.

Advocates for more opportunities for new MPs

Expressing concern for first-time and younger MPs, he said many across party lines feel they are not receiving adequate opportunities to represent their constituencies or contribute to national development discussions. He urged all parties to ensure these MPs are given the platform they deserve. "The House, and the nation, must benefit from the insights and energy of the new generation," he stated.

Hails new Chairman, GST reforms

The Prime Minister also stressed that Parliament is a place for policy and delivery, not drama or slogan-shouting. "There is no shortage of places elsewhere for theatrics or slogans. In Parliament, our focus must be on policy, and our intent must be clear," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the special significance of this session, marking the beginning of the new Chairman's guidance of the Upper House. Extending his congratulations, he expressed confidence that the Chairman's leadership would further strengthen parliamentary functioning.

The Prime Minister noted that GST reforms have created a strong atmosphere of trust among citizens, positioning them as next-generation reforms. He said the Winter Session is set to advance several important initiatives in this direction.

PM criticises use of Parliament for 'electoral warm-up'

Expressing concern over recent parliamentary trends, PM Modi said that in recent times, our Parliament is being used either as a warm-up ground for elections or as a place to vent frustration after electoral defeat. "The country has not accepted these methods. It is time for them to change their approach and strategy. I am even ready to offer them tips on how to perform better," PM Modi added.

"I hope we all move forward with these responsibilities in mind. And I assure the nation that the country has embarked on the path of progress", he reiterated.

Affirming the nation's determined march toward progress, he said, "The country is moving toward new heights, and this House will play a vital role in infusing new energy and strength into that journey." (ANI)