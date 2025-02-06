Tamil Nadu govt announces special buses for Chennai, Bengaluru and more - Book NOW!

The Tamil Nadu government has announced special buses for travelers heading home for the weekend, auspicious occasions, and Thaipusam.

Special buses announced for school holidays

Special buses are being operated by the Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation to facilitate travel for passengers going home during the weekend, auspicious occasions, and Thaipusam. The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has announced special buses for school and college students for the weekend.

State Express Transport Corporation

The Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation announced: "A large number of passengers are expected to travel throughout Tamil Nadu from Chennai and other locations due to the weekend (Friday 7th, Saturday 8th, and Sunday 9th), auspicious occasions, and Thaipusam."

Government of Tamil Nadu

Considering this, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations have planned to operate special buses in addition to the regular daily buses. 380 buses on Friday the 7th and 530 buses on Saturday the 8th are scheduled from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur. 60 buses each on Friday the 7th and Saturday the 8th are scheduled from Chennai Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, Nagai, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru.

Special Buses

250 special buses are also planned from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations. 20 buses each are being operated from Madavaram on the 7th and 8th. Special buses are planned from all locations for passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru on Sunday.

Thaipusam

11,336 passengers have booked for Friday, 634 for Saturday, and 8,864 for Sunday. As this number is likely to increase, long-distance travelers are requested to book their travel in advance through www.tnstc.in or the Mobile App to avoid congestion.

Reservation

Sufficient officers have been appointed at all bus stations to monitor the operation of these special buses. Passengers are therefore requested to utilize the above facility for their travel.

Latest Videos