The video instantly went viral, with many people expressing disgust and questioning the cleanliness standards at one of India's best cricket stadiums. Given the global excitement surrounding the T20 World Cup, the accusation spread quickly, with some posts exaggerating the allegations without independent proof. The graphics in the film appeared to show workers handling many cups near a beverage container, causing viewers to believe that leftover beverages were gathered and replenished.

At #Arun Jaitley #stadium, leftover water bottles are reportedly being reused for upcoming matches, sparking outrage among fans. Many are calling it a scam, questioning hygiene and management. The shocking moment has gone viral online, with viewers sharing their reactions. Watch pic.twitter.com/6MsdCAwwLX — bharatstream (@aadityaMad57457) February 11, 2026

However, there is no official confirmation or reliable source indicating that any such practice occurred at the stadium during the event. The accusation has not been supported by an official statement from the ICC, stadium authorities, or event organisers. Food and beverage services at large-scale athletic events are often subject to tight hygiene and safety rules, which prevent the reuse of provided drinks owing to contamination hazards.