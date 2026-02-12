- Home
- India
- T20 World Cup SHOCKER: Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Alleged Reuse of Leftover Drinks at Arun Jaitley Stadium
T20 World Cup SHOCKER: Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Alleged Reuse of Leftover Drinks at Arun Jaitley Stadium
A video taken by an X user during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has stirred controversy since it appears to show leftover soft drinks from cups being put back into a bigger bottle inside Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Viral Video Claims Leftover Drinks Were Reused At Arun Jaitley Stadium
A video shared by an X user during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has stirred controversy since it appears to show leftover soft drinks from cups being put back into a bigger bottle inside Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The article said that the remaining beverage will be reused for the following match, causing great resentment and anxiety among fans on social media. This footage raises alarm ahead of India's encounter against Namibia today (Thursday) at the same venue.
Viral Video Claims Leftover Drinks Were Reused At Arun Jaitley Stadium
The video instantly went viral, with many people expressing disgust and questioning the cleanliness standards at one of India's best cricket stadiums. Given the global excitement surrounding the T20 World Cup, the accusation spread quickly, with some posts exaggerating the allegations without independent proof. The graphics in the film appeared to show workers handling many cups near a beverage container, causing viewers to believe that leftover beverages were gathered and replenished.
At #Arun Jaitley #stadium, leftover water bottles are reportedly being reused for upcoming matches, sparking outrage among fans. Many are calling it a scam, questioning hygiene and management. The shocking moment has gone viral online, with viewers sharing their reactions. Watch pic.twitter.com/6MsdCAwwLX
— bharatstream (@aadityaMad57457) February 11, 2026
However, there is no official confirmation or reliable source indicating that any such practice occurred at the stadium during the event. The accusation has not been supported by an official statement from the ICC, stadium authorities, or event organisers. Food and beverage services at large-scale athletic events are often subject to tight hygiene and safety rules, which prevent the reuse of provided drinks owing to contamination hazards.
Viral Video Claims Leftover Drinks Were Reused At Arun Jaitley Stadium
It is also worth noting that brief video snippets published online can occasionally be deceptive or lack context. Without confirmed information about when the tape was taken, who was there, and what was going on, it is uncertain whether the clip correctly portrays what has been stated. During important events, social media messages spread quickly, and not all of them accurately portray the situation.
As of now, the report that leftover beverages were poured back into bottles for reuse during the ICC T20 World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium has not been verified. Viewers should depend on verifiable information and government declarations before reaching judgments regarding such severe charges impacting public health and safety.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.