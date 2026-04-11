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West Bengal Elections 2026: Suvendu Adhikari Net Worth-Know BJP Leader's Assets, Properties, Income and More
Suvendu Adhikari is the BJP's candidate for both Nandigram and Bhabanipur seats. He is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state. Let's take a look at his total assets. According to his last declaration, Suvendu Adhikari is a crorepati.
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Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari is the Leader of the Opposition in the state and a top-ranking leader in the state BJP. He has direct access to national leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He has served as the LoP for the last five years.
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Candidate for two seats
Usually, the BJP doesn't field one candidate in two different constituencies. But the party made an exception for Suvendu Adhikari. That's why they have nominated him from Bhabanipur in addition to Nandigram.
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How much is the LoP's net worth?
Suvendu Adhikari is currently fighting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, that too in her stronghold of Bhabanipur. This raises the question: how much is the Leader of the Opposition worth? While we don't have the latest figures, here's a look at the details he provided in his 2021 election affidavit.
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Suvendu Adhikari is a crorepati
According to his 2021 election affidavit, Suvendu Adhikari was a crorepati. At that time, his total assets were valued at Rs 1,05,52,749.
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Educational Qualification
In his affidavit, Suvendu Adhikari clearly stated that he has a Master's degree from Rabindra Bharati University. He completed his M.A. in 2011.
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Suvendu's immovable property
As per the 2021 affidavit, the market value of Suvendu Adhikari's immovable property was around Rs 46 lakh. He had no outstanding loans or debts at that time. He also had no pending GST, income tax, or other tax dues.
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Suvendu's movable assets
His 2021 affidavit showed that Suvendu Adhikari's movable assets were worth over Rs 59 lakh. He also declared that he had invested in several LIC policies, bonds, and shares. He had only Rs 5,000 cash in hand at the time.
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Land and houses
According to his 2021 affidavit, Suvendu Adhikari owns three houses and several plots of land. He also declared that he owns two agricultural plots.
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Increase in wealth
Compared to the 2016 elections, Suvendu Adhikari's assets saw a nearly 43% increase by the time of the 2021 assembly elections, as declared in his affidavit.
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No car!
In his 2021 election affidavit, Suvendu Adhikari had declared that he did not own any car in his name. It remains to be seen if he declares the same this time.
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Legal cases
In his 2021 affidavit, Suvendu Adhikari stated he had no pending cases or legal notices against him. However, a lot has changed in the last five years. Several complaints have been filed against him, and he has had to appear in court multiple times.
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