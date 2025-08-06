Image Credit : Getty

In February 2016, a 32-year-old Dutch woman named Sabine Harmes went missing in Uttarakhand during a spiritual visit. Her worried sister tweeted about it, hoping someone in India would help. That tweet reached Sushma Swaraj and she didn't wait. As External Affairs Minister, she gave direct orders to local authorities. Within 24 hours, the search teams found Sabine in Rishikesh. She was mentally unwell, but safe. Sushma didn’t stop at locating her. She ensured Sabine got medical attention and proper help. She updated everyone on Twitter: “My officers have located the missing Dutch girl… She appears to be mentally disturbed.”

My officers have located the missing Dutch girl Sabine Harmes. https://t.co/cnh43a26Xg /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 29, 2016

This fast and humane action showed how deeply she cared, even for foreigners. In a country where systems are slow, Sushma proved that strong leadership makes things move quickly. She didn’t just do her duty, she became a beacon of hope for worried families across the world.