On her death anniversary, here’s a look back at why Sushma Swaraj was named among Foreign Policy’s 100 Global Thinkers for her impactful ‘Twitter diplomacy’, which helped thousands of Indians abroad, including rescuing 10,000 migrant workers.

New Delhi: On her death anniversary today, we look back at the time when US-based Foreign Policy magazine recognised late Sushma Swaraj’s impactful diplomacy by naming her among the world’s 100 Global Thinkers.

Recognised For Her ‘Twitter Diplomacy’

In 2016, Foreign Policy magazine acknowledged Sushma Swaraj for creating a novel brand of diplomacy using Twitter. As India’s External Affairs Minister, she used the platform to promptly assist Indians facing crises abroad, from stranded workers to medical emergencies.

Part Of The ‘Decision Makers’ Category

Swaraj was featured in the ‘Decision Makers’ category alongside global leaders such as Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Ban Ki-moon, and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen. The magazine praised her innovative approach to diplomacy that connected directly with people.

Helping 10,000 Migrant Workers In Saudi Arabia And Kuwait

One of the most highlighted instances was her response to 10,000 Indian workers stranded in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait without food or wages. Swaraj’s series of tweets mobilised Indian embassies to provide rations, arrange transportation, and resolve wage disputes.

A List Of Global Leaders And Innovators

The Foreign Policy list also featured other Indians, including Vineet and Anupama Nayar of Sampark Foundation, innovators Nitesh Kadyan, Nikhil Kaushik, and Anirudh Sharma of Graviky Labs, and immunologist Gurusaran Talwar.

Sushma Swaraj’s approachable style earned her admiration not only from Indians but also from foreigners seeking help. She responded to emergency medical visa requests, ensured timely repatriation of remains, and offered instant support to stranded travellers.