India News

Sushma Swaraj death anniversary: 6 quotes from the Iron Lady of India

Talks on terror are desirable

Talks with terror cannot happen, but talks on terror are desirable.

There will be no talks

If Pakistan feels Indian positions are pre-conditions, then there will be no talks.

Time available is only tonight

Pakistan is running away from talks which will be held only when we get a reply. Time available is only tonight.

Talks will only be on terrorism

If Pakistan NSA wants to come he is welcome. But talks will only be on terrorism. No scope for expansion of agenda.

Fastest-growing economy in the world

India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

Ensuring that the benefits...

Ensuring that the benefits of globalisation are shared widely remains a challenge.

