Sunetra Pawar Net Worth: How Rich Is Ajit Pawar’s Wife, Assets and Properties Explained
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Net Worth: Sunetra Pawar has been sworn in as the first female Deputy CM of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, her net worth is a hot topic. Get the full details on her movable and immovable assets.
Net worth of Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar
Sunetra Pawar made history by becoming Maharashtra's first female Deputy CM. Now, everyone's curious about her total net worth and just how much she's actually worth.
How much property does Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar have?
After being sworn in as Maharashtra's first female Deputy CM, Sunetra Pawar's wealth is a major talking point. Her election affidavit reveals she's a top wealthy female leader.
Sunetra Pawar's income and total assets
For FY 2022-23, Sunetra Pawar's income was over ₹4.22 crore. Her total assets are valued at over ₹127 crore, with liabilities of about ₹17 crore, showing a strong net worth.
Sunetra Pawar's bank balance, shares, and bonds
Her affidavit shows movable assets of ₹30.3 crore, including ₹5.3 crore in bank deposits, ₹7.3 lakh cash, and vehicles worth ₹86 lakh. She has ₹66 lakh in shares and bonds.
Sunetra Pawar has a large collection of gold, silver, and diamonds
Sunetra Pawar owns jewelry worth about ₹1.3 crore. This includes 1030g of gold, 28-carat diamond jewelry, and 35 kg of silver utensils valued at around ₹24 lakh.
Sunetra Pawar's properties worth crores from Pune to Mumbai
Sunetra Pawar's immovable assets are worth ₹97 crore. This includes a ₹4 crore flat in Pune and an inherited ₹10 crore flat. She also owns other residential properties.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.