Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has been sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman Deputy CM. NCP leaders lauded the move as she fills the post left vacant by her husband's demise. She was earlier elected leader of the NCP Legislative Party.

NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique on Saturday lauded Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, after her historic elevation as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, calling it "a very big thing". "Sunetra Pawar was always with Ajit Dada during his tough times, and today she has taken such a big responsibility...This is a very big thing that a woman has become the Deputy CM of the state," he said.

First Woman Deputy CM Takes Oath

Earlier today, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Sunetra Pawar in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. She stepped into fill the post that became vacant following the demise of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati. With this, Sunetra Pawar becomes the first woman Deputy Chief Minsiter of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra State President of NCP, Sunil Tatkare and NCP Working President Praful Patel, and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal were also present at the occasion. NCP leaders raised the slogans of "Ahjit Dada amar rahe (long live Ajit Dada) and 'Bharat Mat ki Jai' as Sunetra Pawar took the oath of office. She was earlier elected leader of the NCP Legislative Party earlier today. NCP leaders then met with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to finalise Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Deputy CM.

A Leader in Sustainable Development

Sunetra Pawar is known for her work in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment. A Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, she has emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress. In 2010, she founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities. She has led extensive grassroots campaigns focusing on biodiversity conservation, protection of endangered species, water resource management, and drought mitigation. (ANI)