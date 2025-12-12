A cold wave hits Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris, with temperatures as low as 2°C. Heavy frost and fog disrupt daily life, forcing locals to light fires for warmth. The extreme chill has also delayed work for farmers and other outdoor activities.

With the onset of winter across Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, the region has witnessed a sharp and noticeable dip in temperatures, leading to major frosting and intense cold.

A chilly, cold wave has tightened its grip on the hills, with Thalaikundha recording a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius and Ooty city registering 4.1 degrees Celsius. Green lawns coated with frost during early morning hours, while thick fog has resulted in layers of water droplets on vehicles parked overnight.

Locals Struggle in Chilly Conditions

As shared by the local residents, the chill has intensified over the past few days, making it difficult to step out before sunrise. "We come to the temple at 5 in the morning, and it is very cold. We light the fire at 6 in the morning to tackle the chill," said Anand, a local from Thalaikunta.

Another resident, Babu, opened up the challenges he faces while going to work. "It is very difficult to get work here. When it comes to work, it is water work. Because of the cold, no one can come early. My hands and legs are sweating, and it is very cold. We cannot bear the cold," he shared.

Daily Life Slows Due to Cold Wave

The Nilgiris district, which is known for freezing conditions between November and February, has been witnessing a slow winter onset due to changing weather patterns and storms that delayed the drop in temperature. Movement of the public has slowed significantly in the morning hours, and streets also remain largely empty. Locals could be seen layering up in warm clothes, while many lit fires outside their homes and at street corners to cope with the harsh cold.

Impact on Agriculture and Outdoor Activity

Farmers, who are among the most-affected by the cold shared how the early-morning frost has made agricultural work difficult, delaying the start of their day. It has also impacted routine outdoor activity, with locals struggling to adjust their schedules to avoid the cold.

Frosty Scenery Attracts Visitors

Despite the weather changes, photographers and visitors have been drawn to the visuals of thick frost glistening across the scenic beauty of Nilgiris and Ooty. (ANI)