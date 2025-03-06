Ooty to Manali : 5 best places to visit in India during summer

Summer in India can be intense, but thankfully, the country is home to breathtaking destinations that offer a perfect escape from the heat. From the serene mountains to lush green valleys, here are five of the best places to visit in India during summer.
 

article_image1
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

1. Manali – A Perfect Blend of Adventure and Serenity

Nestled in the Himalayas, Manali is a favorite summer destination for travelers of all kinds. Whether you're an adventure enthusiast looking to try paragliding in Solang Valley, trekking in Hampta Pass, or simply soaking in the beauty of Old Manali, there’s something for everyone. The cool breeze, scenic beauty, and lively cafes make it an ideal retreat.

article_image2

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

2. Ooty – The Southern Summer Retreat

Located in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, Ooty is a classic summer getaway. Whether you take a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, visit the colorful Botanical Gardens, or go boating at Ooty Lake, the town offers a refreshing escape from the summer heat. The cool weather and picturesque landscapes make it one of South India’s top destinations.


article_image3

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

3. Darjeeling – The Queen of Hills

Known for its iconic Toy Train and breathtaking views of Kangchenjunga, Darjeeling is a must-visit in summer. Wake up to misty mornings, enjoy a warm cup of Darjeeling tea, and explore scenic spots like Tiger Hill for a mesmerizing sunrise. The peaceful monasteries and charming colonial-era architecture add to its timeless beauty.
 

article_image4

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

4. Ladakh – The Land of High Passes

If you’re looking for an adventure-filled summer, Ladakh should be at the top of your list. With its rugged mountains, pristine lakes, and charming monasteries, Ladakh offers a surreal escape. Take a road trip through the famous Leh-Manali Highway, visit Pangong Lake, and experience the tranquility of Nubra Valley. The cool climate and stunning landscapes make it an unforgettable summer getaway.
 

article_image5

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

5. Munnar – A Green Paradise in Kerala

If hill stations are your thing but you want to explore beyond the north, Munnar in Kerala is a dreamy summer destination. Covered in lush tea plantations, misty hills, and stunning waterfalls, this place feels like nature’s artwork. Enjoy a walk through Eravikulam National Park, take a boat ride at Mattupetty Dam, or simply sip fresh tea while enjoying the cool mountain air.

