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DA Hike Update: West Bengal State Govt's Durga Puja Gift! Employees May Get Triple Salary in September
Just before the Puja festivities, state government employees are in for a treat! The government has made a fantastic announcement, and employees could see their salaries nearly triple.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
DA Hike
This is brilliant news for state government employees before Durga Puja. Their salaries are set to jump significantly. They will get over three times the cash in hand because the state government is giving a 20% DA. What's more, they will get their October salary in advance, possibly with their September pay. All in all, employees are set to have a very happy Puja.
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State Government Announces Major DA Hike Before Festival Season
Employees will get a 20% dearness allowance, which will nearly double their pay. On top of that, they will also receive an advance salary. So, all together, state government employees are looking at getting almost three times their basic pay. The BJP government has given this fantastic news for Puja.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
State Government Announces Major DA Hike Before Festival Season
But, we will have to wait for the official government circular to know the exact date this extra DA will be implemented. The Suvendu government has not released any such notification yet.
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State Government Announces Major DA Hike Before Festival Season
There is already a big difference between the salaries of state and central government employees. This 20% DA hike will help reduce this gap quite a bit.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
State Government Announces Major DA Hike Before Festival Season
The state government is also hinting that it will form the Seventh Pay Commission very soon. If this really happens, state government employees will finally get some more relief.
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