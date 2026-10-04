Ahmedabad Rural and Railway Police solved a Rs 4 crore gold robbery at Kheda Railway Station within hours, arresting four accused. They recovered 2.90 kg of gold after a dramatic chase where a police inspector risked his life to stop the getaway car.

The gold robbery at Kheda Railway Station was solved within a few hours by Ahmedabad Rural Police and Railway Police. According to a release, police arrested all four accused and recovered 2.90 kg of gold worth around Rs 4 crore, along with the two vehicles used in the crime. The entire stolen property was recovered.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated the entire team for the successful operation.

Swift Investigation Leads to Breakthrough

According to the Gujarat CMO, the gold robbery took place at Kheda Railway Station around 5:00 PM. The victim bravely chased the accused and took a photo of their vehicle. GRP Kheda immediately checked the CCTV footage and alerted the State Control Room about the suspicious car and the accused. Ahmedabad Rural Police received the information around 7:30 PM.

As soon as the information was received, Ahmedabad Rural Police immediately carried out route mapping. Based on the vehicle registration number and the mobile number SDR, a Banaskantha connection was identified. LCB Head Constable Narendrasinh used his network of informers to accurately trace the location of the car. Further investigation revealed that another car without a number plate was following the first vehicle.

Dramatic Chase and Heroic Capture

As the possible route was identified towards Sachana and Viramgam, the LCB and Viramgam Town Police immediately set up road blockades. Before the car could enter Viramgam Town, LCB’s Himanshu and Siddhraj of Viramgam Town Police acted swiftly and blocked the road by placing a truck and other vehicles across it, successfully apprehending one accused.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the other three accused had fled ahead in the first car with the stolen gold. Through the arrested accused, the police team tactfully obtained the location of the accused travelling in the car and called them towards the location. On receiving the information, PI S A Gadhvi, PI Paresha Jani, and the Viramgam Town and LCB teams reached the spot and cordoned off the car, the released said.

While attempting to escape, the accused rammed the car into PI S.A. Gadhvi’s vehicle. The accused then tried to drive away in reverse gear, following which PI S A Gadhvi, risking his life, ran towards the moving car and caught hold of its door. The accused dragged him for approximately 500 metres while the vehicle was moving. Despite the extremely dangerous situation, PI Gadhvi showed exceptional courage, opened the door of the moving vehicle, took control of the steering and pulled the emergency handbrake to stop the car.

Other police personnel immediately reached the spot and apprehended the accused inside the car. During the operation, one accused fled into the fields, but the police cordoned off the area and arrested him as well.

Rs 4 Crore Gold Seized

Police seized approximately 2.90 kg of stolen gold worth around Rs 4 crore, which was found hidden inside the seat cover of the car, along with the two vehicles used in the crime. Further investigation has been initiated.